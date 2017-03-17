(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NY National Guard leads NYC St Patrick's Day Parade [Image 4 of 5]

    NY National Guard leads NYC St Patrick's Day Parade

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry stand at attention as they prepare to march to St. Patrick's Cathedral as the unit marches up 5th Avenue leading the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade. The unit, famous for its Irish heritage and service in the Civil War, WWI, WWII and Iraq has led the city parade for 166 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 13:11
    Photo ID: 3237689
    VIRIN: 170317-Z-DE820-1001
    Resolution: 2214x2298
    Size: 787.41 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard leads NYC St Patrick's Day Parade [Image 1 of 5], by COL Richard Goldenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    New York
    St. Patrick's Day Parade
    New York Army National Guard
    1st Battalion 69th Infantry

