NY National Guard leads NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

U.S. Army Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Band march up 5th Avenue 5th Avenue leading the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade with the 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry. The unit, famous for its Irish heritage and service in the Civil War, WWI, WWII and Iraq has led the city parade for 166 years. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg)

