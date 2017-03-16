(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2]

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency

    Master Sgt. Patricia Castro, career counselor for all 51C/Contractors at the Army Contracting Command, Red Stone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama, conducts a face-to-face retention counseling meeting with Sgt. 1st Class Christie England, 900th Contracting Battalion contracting team Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, at the Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 16, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Nearly 450 service members and civilians from across the DOD and United Kingdom are participating in OCSJX-17. Participants will test their skills and hone their abilities in tactical- and strategic-level scenarios focusing on total force integration for contingency readiness and improve their OCS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:28
    Photo ID: 3237601
    VIRIN: 170312-F-OL185-2066
    Resolution: 4213x2805
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017
    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

