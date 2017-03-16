Master Sgt. Patricia Castro, career counselor for all 51C/Contractors at the Army Contracting Command, Red Stone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama, conducts a face-to-face retention counseling meeting with Sgt. 1st Class Christie England, 900th Contracting Battalion contracting team Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, at the Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 16, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Nearly 450 service members and civilians from across the DOD and United Kingdom are participating in OCSJX-17. Participants will test their skills and hone their abilities in tactical- and strategic-level scenarios focusing on total force integration for contingency readiness and improve their OCS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:28 Photo ID: 3237601 VIRIN: 170312-F-OL185-2066 Resolution: 4213x2805 Size: 7.9 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.