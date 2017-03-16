Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

Master Sgt. Phillip Torres, contracting functional manager with the Air Force Personnel Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, answers questions concerning enlisted assignments with Tech Sgt. Marlese Yelardy, contract specialist at the Acquisition Management Integration Center, Langley AFB, Virginia. Both NCOs are attending the Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 16, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Nearly 450 service members and civilians from across the DOD and United Kingdom are participating in OCSJX-17. Participants will test their skills and hone their abilities in tactical- and strategic-level scenarios focusing on total force integration for contingency readiness and improve their OCS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

