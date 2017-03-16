Flintlock 2017 officially came to an end March 16, 2017 during a closing ceremony in N'Djamena, Chad. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 08:31 Photo ID: 3237083 VIRIN: 170316-A-CJ298-004 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 1.9 MB Location: TD Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flintlock 2017 closing ceremony in Chad [Image 1 of 5], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.