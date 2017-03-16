(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 closing ceremony in Chad

    Flintlock 2017 closing ceremony in Chad

    CHAD

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, commander, Special Operations Command Africa, greets Chadian personnel participating in the Flintlock 2017 closing ceremony March 16, 2017 in N'Djamena, Chad. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 closing ceremony in Chad [Image 1 of 5], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

