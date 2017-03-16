Flintlock 2017 closing ceremony in Chad

Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, commander, Special Operations Command Africa, greets Chadian personnel participating in the Flintlock 2017 closing ceremony March 16, 2017 in N'Djamena, Chad. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

