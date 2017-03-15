Chadian personnel demonstrate a vehicle interdiction during the Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day in N'Djamena, Chad March 15, 2017. Distinguished visitors from Chad, the U.S. and other Flintlock 2017 participating countries received updates about the exercise and they saw training demonstrations by U.S. and Chadian personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 08:14 Photo ID: 3237036 VIRIN: 170315-A-CJ298-007 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 1.63 MB Location: TD Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 1 of 7], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.