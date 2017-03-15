(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 1 of 7]

    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day

    CHAD

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Chadian personnel demonstrate a vehicle interdiction during the Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day in N'Djamena, Chad March 15, 2017. Distinguished visitors from Chad, the U.S. and other Flintlock 2017 participating countries received updates about the exercise and they saw training demonstrations by U.S. and Chadian personnel.

    Flintlock
    Chad
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

