Amb. Geeta Pasi, U.S. Ambassador to Chad, and other distinguished visitors observe a training demonstration during the Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day March 15, 2017 in N'Djamena, Chad. Distinguished visitors from Chad, the U.S. and other Flintlock 2017 participating countries received updates about the exercise and they saw training demonstrations by U.S. and Chadian personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 08:14 Photo ID: 3237035 VIRIN: 170315-A-CJ298-006 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 2.05 MB Location: TD Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 1 of 7], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.