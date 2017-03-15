(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 2 of 7]

    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day

    CHAD

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Amb. Geeta Pasi, U.S. Ambassador to Chad, and other distinguished visitors observe a training demonstration during the Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day March 15, 2017 in N'Djamena, Chad. Distinguished visitors from Chad, the U.S. and other Flintlock 2017 participating countries received updates about the exercise and they saw training demonstrations by U.S. and Chadian personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 08:14
    Photo ID: 3237035
    VIRIN: 170315-A-CJ298-006
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: TD
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day [Image 1 of 7], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day
    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day
    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day
    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitors Day
    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitors Day
    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitors Day
    Flintlock 2017 Distinguished Visitor Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    special operations
    Flintlock
    Chad
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT