U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 march forward together during a riot control range aboard Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2017. The range was a part of a nonlethal weapons training course that trained Marines to be ready in the case of a crisis response situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 06:38
|Photo ID:
|3236924
|VIRIN:
|170316-M-ZH288-022
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BSRF 17.1 Marines take on nonlethal weapons range [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
