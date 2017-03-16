BSRF 17.1 Marines take on nonlethal weapons range

U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 make their way towards the riot control range aboard Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2017. The range was a part of a nonlethal weapons training course that trained Marines to be ready in the case of a crisis response situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

