    BSRF 17.1 Marines take on nonlethal weapons range [Image 7 of 11]

    BSRF 17.1 Marines take on nonlethal weapons range

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Sean Berry 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    A U.S. Marine with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 stands ready during a riot control range aboard Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 16, 2017. The range was a part of a nonlethal weapons training course that trained Marines to be ready in the case of a crisis response situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSRF 17.1 Marines take on nonlethal weapons range [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Sean Berry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

