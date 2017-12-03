(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi Army battles ISIS west of Mosul [Image 3 of 5]

    Iraqi Army battles ISIS west of Mosul

    AL TARAB, IRAQ

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    A 9th Iraqi army member, supported by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, fires a machine gun from an M1 Abrams tank, during a battle with ISIS fighters near Al Tarab, Iraq, March 12, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 05:33
    Photo ID: 3236852
    VIRIN: 170312-A-DP764-055
    Resolution: 5120x3413
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: AL TARAB, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi Army battles ISIS west of Mosul [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

