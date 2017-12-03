Iraqi Army battles ISIS west of Mosul

A 9th Iraqi army member, supported by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, fires a machine gun from an M1 Abrams tank, during a battle with ISIS fighters near Al Tarab, Iraq, March 12, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

