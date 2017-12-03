A 9th Iraqi army member, supported by Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, fires a machine gun from an M1 Abrams tank, during a battle with ISIS fighters near Al Tarab, Iraq, March 12, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 05:33
|Photo ID:
|3236850
|VIRIN:
|170312-A-DP764-056
|Resolution:
|2218x1479
|Size:
|748.8 KB
|Location:
|AL TARAB, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iraqi Army battles ISIS west of Mosul [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT