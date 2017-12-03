A 9th Iraqi army leader plans targeting with U.S. Army Capt. Mark G. Zwirgzdas, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, near Al Tarab, Iraq, during the offensive to liberate West Mosul from ISIS, March 12, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn, Div., enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 05:33 Photo ID: 3236849 VIRIN: 170312-A-DP764-050 Resolution: 4823x3215 Size: 1.82 MB Location: AL TARAB, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi Army battles ISIS west of Mosul [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.