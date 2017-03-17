USS Chief Underway

SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 17, 2017) Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) gets underway from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo and passes the moored Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hatakaze-class destroyer JS Shimakaze (DDG-172) on Mar. 17, 2017. Avenger-class ships are designed as mine sweepers/hunter-killers capable of finding, classifying and destroying moored and bottom mines.(U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary Horvath/Released)

