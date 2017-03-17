SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 17, 2017) Quartermaster 3rd Class Devin Rodrigues prepares to cast off mooring line as Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Chief (MCM 14) prepares to get underway from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activies Sasebo Mar. 17, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary Horvath/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 03:25 Photo ID: 3236783 VIRIN: 170317-N-RY519-0002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.67 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chief Underway [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Horvath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.