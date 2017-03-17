SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 17, 2017) Quartermaster 3rd Class Devin Rodrigues prepares to cast off mooring line as Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Chief (MCM 14) prepares to get underway from Commander, U.S. Fleet Activies Sasebo Mar. 17, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary Horvath/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 03:25
|Photo ID:
|3236783
|VIRIN:
|170317-N-RY519-0002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Chief Underway [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Horvath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
