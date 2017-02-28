(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Chief Underway [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Chief Underway

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Horvath 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 17, 2017) Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) departs Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Mar. 17, 2017. Avenger-class ships are designed as mine sweepers/hunter-killers capable of finding, classifying and destroying moored and bottom mines.(U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary Horvath/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 03:25
    Photo ID: 3236789
    VIRIN: 170317-N-RY519-0029
    Resolution: 5190x4116
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chief Underway [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Horvath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    CFAS
    Chief
    Navy

