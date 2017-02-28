SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 17, 2017) Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) departs Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Mar. 17, 2017. Avenger-class ships are designed as mine sweepers/hunter-killers capable of finding, classifying and destroying moored and bottom mines.(U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 3rd Class Zachary Horvath/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 03:25
|Photo ID:
|3236789
|VIRIN:
|170317-N-RY519-0029
|Resolution:
|5190x4116
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Chief Underway [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Horvath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
