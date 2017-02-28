Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 03:25 Photo ID: 3236789 VIRIN: 170317-N-RY519-0029 Resolution: 5190x4116 Size: 1.51 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Chief Underway [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Horvath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.