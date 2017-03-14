(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Kinjal Dalal presents Safe Helpline, and all of its entities to the uniform victim advocates and civilian victim advocates March 14 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. “It’s not just a phone number that you’ve seen on a poster somewhere, but a number that you can feel confident providing to your Marines and sailors, and also a number that you will feel confident using yourself,” said Dalal. “The services that we offer with Safe Helpline are here to support not only the victims and survivors, but their friends, family members and even the Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and victim advocates in the field doing the work that’s required, being the boots on the ground and working face to face with these survivors.” If there is a need to talk, the number to call is 877-995-5274. Dalal is the senior Safe Helpline manager with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 02:56
    Photo ID: 3236770
    VIRIN: 170314-M-TH199-029
    Resolution: 3264x4896
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs
    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs
    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs
    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs

    TAGS

    Camp Foster
    Sexual Assault
    SAPR
    Readiness
    UVA
    Uniform Victim Advocate
    LOA
    Safe Helpline
    Helpline
    Sexual Assault Prevention Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT