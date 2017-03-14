Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs

Kinjal Dalal presents Safe Helpline, and all of its entities to the uniform victim advocates and civilian victim advocates March 14 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. “It’s not just a phone number that you’ve seen on a poster somewhere, but a number that you can feel confident providing to your Marines and sailors, and also a number that you will feel confident using yourself,” said Dalal. “The services that we offer with Safe Helpline are here to support not only the victims and survivors, but their friends, family members and even the Sexual Assault Response Coordinators and victim advocates in the field doing the work that’s required, being the boots on the ground and working face to face with these survivors.” If there is a need to talk, the number to call is 877-995-5274. Dalal is the senior Safe Helpline manager with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

