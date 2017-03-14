(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs [Image 2 of 4]

    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Water bottles with the Safe Helpline information sit on a table during a Sexual Assault Prevention Readiness Victim Advocate recognition event, and a Department of Defense Safe Helpline presentation March 14 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. If there is a need to talk, the number to call is 877-995-5274, it is the same worldwide through the Defense Switched Network. If a call isn’t preferred, there is one-on-one help at SafeHelpline.org, this website also provides information about recovering from and reporting sexual assault. If the preference is to speak to others who have survived similar experiences, there is an online chat room at SafeHelpRoom.org.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 02:57
    Photo ID: 3236767
    VIRIN: 170314-M-TH199-027
    Resolution: 4868x3246
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs
    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs
    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs
    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs

    TAGS

    Camp Foster
    Sexual Assault
    SAPR
    Readiness
    UVA
    Uniform Victim Advocate
    LOA
    Safe Helpline
    Helpline
    Sexual Assault Prevention Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT