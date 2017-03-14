Water bottles with the Safe Helpline information sit on a table during a Sexual Assault Prevention Readiness Victim Advocate recognition event, and a Department of Defense Safe Helpline presentation March 14 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. If there is a need to talk, the number to call is 877-995-5274, it is the same worldwide through the Defense Switched Network. If a call isn’t preferred, there is one-on-one help at SafeHelpline.org, this website also provides information about recovering from and reporting sexual assault. If the preference is to speak to others who have survived similar experiences, there is an online chat room at SafeHelpRoom.org.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 02:57 Photo ID: 3236767 VIRIN: 170314-M-TH199-027 Resolution: 4868x3246 Size: 7.87 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Foster hosts DoD Safe Helpline Presentation and SAPR victim advocates receive LOAs [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Danielle Prentice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.