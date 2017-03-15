U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allan Manuel, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of protective coating, takes control of a side-mounted M-2 machine gun, March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The HH-60G Pave Hawk features two M-2s, one mounted on each side of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 01:53
|Photo ID:
|3236726
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-JZ560-050
|Resolution:
|3664x2664
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT