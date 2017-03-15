When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allan Manuel, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of protective coating, takes control of a side-mounted M-2 machine gun, March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The HH-60G Pave Hawk features two M-2s, one mounted on each side of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

