When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron

The control panel of a HH-60G Pave Hawk sits on standby before a tour March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Members of the sister service visited Kadena as part of a week-long course in professional military education. The group visited several units across the base, including the 33rd Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

