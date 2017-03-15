The control panel of a HH-60G Pave Hawk sits on standby before a tour March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Members of the sister service visited Kadena as part of a week-long course in professional military education. The group visited several units across the base, including the 33rd Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 01:53
|Photo ID:
|3236719
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-JZ560-022
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT