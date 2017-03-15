(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron [Image 3 of 10]

    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The control panel of a HH-60G Pave Hawk sits on standby before a tour March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Members of the sister service visited Kadena as part of a week-long course in professional military education. The group visited several units across the base, including the 33rd Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 01:53
    Photo ID: 3236719
    VIRIN: 170315-F-JZ560-022
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron
    When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kadena
    cockpit

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT