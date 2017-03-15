U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron demonstrate a fast-rope rescue March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Enlisted leaders across the services participated in a joint professional military education week, visiting multiple units across multiple services over the week. The joint aspect is designed to give those leaders a broadened perspective of what each branch is capable of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 01:53 Photo ID: 3236728 VIRIN: 170315-F-JZ560-062 Resolution: 1768x2656 Size: 1.61 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.