U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron demonstrate a fast-rope rescue March 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Enlisted leaders across the services participated in a joint professional military education week, visiting multiple units across multiple services over the week. The joint aspect is designed to give those leaders a broadened perspective of what each branch is capable of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 01:53
|Photo ID:
|3236728
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-JZ560-062
|Resolution:
|1768x2656
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, When you're up a creek:33rd Rescue Squadron [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
