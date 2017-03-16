Over 261 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service

On March 16, family, friends, and colleagues of eleven U.S. Army Soldiers came together at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, for a ceremonial expression of appreciation and gratitude for their combined 261 years of federal service to the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Pacific, and the nation. The retirees and their family members gathered together after the U.S. Army Pacific’s quarterly Celebration of Service retirement ceremony for a group picture. The eleven retirees accumulated more than two and a half centuries of total service among themselves. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)

