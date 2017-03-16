(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Over 261 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Chief of Staff (DCS) of Operations, Plans, & Exercises (G-3/5/7), Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Milhorn, addresses the audience during USARPAC’s Celebration of Service retirement ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 16. The quarterly Celebration of Service ceremony recognizes Soldiers for their distinguished service to the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Pacific, and the nation as they prepare to transition into new careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 22:20
    Photo ID: 3235621
    VIRIN: 170316-A-ET795-005
    Resolution: 1521x1007
    Size: 700.13 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 261 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

