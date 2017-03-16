U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Chief of Staff (DCS) of Operations, Plans, & Exercises (G-3/5/7), Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Milhorn, addresses the audience during USARPAC’s Celebration of Service retirement ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 16. The quarterly Celebration of Service ceremony recognizes Soldiers for their distinguished service to the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Pacific, and the nation as they prepare to transition into new careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 22:20
|Photo ID:
|3235621
|VIRIN:
|170316-A-ET795-005
|Resolution:
|1521x1007
|Size:
|700.13 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Over 261 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Over 261 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service
LEAVE A COMMENT