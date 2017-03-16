U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Milhorn (left), presents Command Sgt. Maj. Franklin M. Jacobs his retirement flag during a Celebration of Service retirement ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 16. The quarterly Celebration of Service ceremony recognizes Soldiers for their distinguished service to the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Pacific, and the nation as they prepare to transition into new careers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 22:20 Photo ID: 3235622 VIRIN: 170316-A-ET795-145 Resolution: 1036x685 Size: 296.1 KB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Over 261 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.