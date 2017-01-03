(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier [Image 1 of 6]

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta Ika 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force women’s rugby sevens team huddles together after a practice in Las Vegas, March 1, 2017. The team, the Air Force’s first official women’s rugby team, is made up of 19 women from around the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:25
    Photo ID: 3235419
    VIRIN: 170301-F-JB386-0018
    Resolution: 3184x2120
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Siuta Ika, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier

    Rugby
    Breaking Barriers
    Air Force Women

    • LEAVE A COMMENT