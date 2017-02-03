N'Keiah Butler, a wing on the Air Force women’s rugby sevens team, runs with the ball during a Las Vegas Invitational match in Las Vegas, March 2, 2017. Butler was one of 19 women from around the Air Force -- active duty, Guard and Reserve -- who came together to form the service's first official women's rugby team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 20:25
|Photo ID:
|3235414
|VIRIN:
|170302-F-JB386-0082
|Resolution:
|1732x1155
|Size:
|522.29 KB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Siuta Ika, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier
LEAVE A COMMENT