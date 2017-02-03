(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier [Image 3 of 6]

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta Ika 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    N'Keiah Butler, a wing on the Air Force women’s rugby sevens team, runs with the ball during a Las Vegas Invitational match in Las Vegas, March 2, 2017. Butler was one of 19 women from around the Air Force -- active duty, Guard and Reserve -- who came together to form the service's first official women's rugby team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Siuta Ika, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Rugby
    Breaking Barriers
    Air Force Women

