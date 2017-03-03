(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier [Image 5 of 6]

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta Ika 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Emily Raney, a fly half on the Air Force women’s rugby sevens team, pitches the ball during a Las Vegas Invitational match in Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, March 3, 2017. USA Rugby, the national governing body for the sport of rugby union, was so supportive of the Air Force women’s rugby sevens initiative that the team’s final game of pool play was moved to the 35,000-seat Sam Boyd Stadium and played in conjunction with the HSBC World Series’ Las Vegas stop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:25
    Photo ID: 3235412
    VIRIN: 170303-F-JB386-0123
    Resolution: 3184x2120
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Siuta Ika, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier
    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier
    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier
    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier
    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier
    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier

    Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier

    TAGS

    Rugby
    Breaking Barriers
    Air Force Women

    • LEAVE A COMMENT