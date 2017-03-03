Emily Raney, a fly half on the Air Force women’s rugby sevens team, pitches the ball during a Las Vegas Invitational match in Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, March 3, 2017. USA Rugby, the national governing body for the sport of rugby union, was so supportive of the Air Force women’s rugby sevens initiative that the team’s final game of pool play was moved to the 35,000-seat Sam Boyd Stadium and played in conjunction with the HSBC World Series’ Las Vegas stop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 20:25 Photo ID: 3235412 VIRIN: 170303-F-JB386-0123 Resolution: 3184x2120 Size: 1.6 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ruck ‘n’ Roll: AF rugby program breaks gender barrier [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Siuta Ika, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.