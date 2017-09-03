Green Beret Jump

A Soldier from the 3rd Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C., descends to the ground from a military static line jump training mission from an MC-130J, 9th Special Operations Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., March 8, 2017. A static line is a fixed cord attached to a large, stable object. It is used to open parachutes ... causing the upward-rushing wind to force open and inflate the canopy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Dennis J. Henry Jr.)

