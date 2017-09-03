A Soldier from the 3rd Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C.,descends to the ground from a military static line jump training mission from an MC-130J, 9th Special Operations Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., March 8, 2017. A static line is a fixed cord attached to a large, stable object. It is used to open parachutes ... causing the upward-rushing wind to force open and inflate the canopy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Dennis J. Henry Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 18:50
|Photo ID:
|3235173
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-PM120-950
|Resolution:
|4062x2703
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C., performs a military static line jump training mission [Image 1 of 14], by MSgt Dennis Henry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
