    3rd Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C., performs a military static line jump training mission [Image 1 of 14]

    3rd Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C., performs a military static line jump training mission

    MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Dennis Henry 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A Soldier from the 3rd Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C., descends to the ground from a military static line jump training mission from an MC-130J, 9th Special Operations Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., March 8, 2017. A static line is a fixed cord attached to a large, stable object. It is used to open parachutes ... causing the upward-rushing wind to force open and inflate the canopy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Dennis J. Henry Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 18:50
    Photo ID: 3235185
    VIRIN: 170308-F-PM120-978
    Resolution: 2438x3664
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Special Forces Group, Ft. Bragg, N.C., performs a military static line jump training mission [Image 1 of 14], by MSgt Dennis Henry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

