Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Kregel is a religious program
specialist and the lead petty officer for the command
chapel aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
In September 2016, he was awarded with the Navy
and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for the heroic
achievement of intervening and preventing a suicidal
Marine from taking his own life, and possibly the life of
his spouse, with a personal pistol. After spending three
years aboard MCAS Beaufort, Kregel is set to honorably
discharge from the Navy late spring.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:54
|Photo ID:
|3234527
|VIRIN:
|160927-M-SX452-094
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
