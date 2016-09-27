Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort

Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Kregel is a religious program

specialist and the lead petty officer for the command

chapel aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

In September 2016, he was awarded with the Navy

and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for the heroic

achievement of intervening and preventing a suicidal

Marine from taking his own life, and possibly the life of

his spouse, with a personal pistol. After spending three

years aboard MCAS Beaufort, Kregel is set to honorably

discharge from the Navy late spring.

