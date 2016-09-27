Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Kregel is a religious
program pecialist and the lead petty officer for the
command chapel aboard Marine Corps Air Station
Beaufort. Kregel holds an assortment of billets such
as the Assistant Command Fitness Leader, Safety
Petty Officer, Contract Specialist, Supply Petty Officer,
Property Control Manager, and Religious Offering Fund
Custodian. After spending three years aboard MCAS
Beaufort, Kregel is set to honorably discharge from the
Navy late spring.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:54
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
This work, Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
