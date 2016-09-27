Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort

Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Kregel is a religious

program pecialist and the lead petty officer for the

command chapel aboard Marine Corps Air Station

Beaufort. Kregel holds an assortment of billets such

as the Assistant Command Fitness Leader, Safety

Petty Officer, Contract Specialist, Supply Petty Officer,

Property Control Manager, and Religious Offering Fund

Custodian. After spending three years aboard MCAS

Beaufort, Kregel is set to honorably discharge from the

Navy late spring.

