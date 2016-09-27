Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort

Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Kregel is a religious program pecialist and the lead petty officer for the command
chapel aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. In 2016, Kregel was awarded with a Navy and Marine Corps
Achievement Medal for his efforts in the Feds Feed Families food drive. Kregel acted as the sole point of contact
for MCAS Beaufort, which assisted the Department of Defense in the collection of over 3.3 million pounds of food
in 2016. After spending three years aboard MCAS Beaufort, Kregel is set to honorably discharge from the Navy
late spring.
