Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Kregel is a religious program pecialist and the lead petty officer for the command

chapel aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. In 2016, Kregel was awarded with a Navy and Marine Corps

Achievement Medal for his efforts in the Feds Feed Families food drive. Kregel acted as the sole point of contact

for MCAS Beaufort, which assisted the Department of Defense in the collection of over 3.3 million pounds of food

in 2016. After spending three years aboard MCAS Beaufort, Kregel is set to honorably discharge from the Navy

late spring.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2016 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:54 Photo ID: 3234456 VIRIN: 160927-M-SX452-095 Resolution: 5105x3403 Size: 3.09 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.