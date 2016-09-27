(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort [Image 3 of 4]

    Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Todd Kregel is a religious program pecialist and the lead petty officer for the command
    chapel aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. In 2016, Kregel was awarded with a Navy and Marine Corps
    Achievement Medal for his efforts in the Feds Feed Families food drive. Kregel acted as the sole point of contact
    for MCAS Beaufort, which assisted the Department of Defense in the collection of over 3.3 million pounds of food
    in 2016. After spending three years aboard MCAS Beaufort, Kregel is set to honorably discharge from the Navy
    late spring.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2016
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:54
    Photo ID: 3234456
    VIRIN: 160927-M-SX452-095
    Resolution: 5105x3403
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious Program Specialist 2 Class Kregel says goodbye to MCAS Beaufort [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

