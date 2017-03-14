Hospital Corpsman 1ST Class Aurelio Lares, Cmdr. Zhengshi Song and Hospitalman Pocholo Todor from Naval Hospital Pensacola try to identify safety concerns in the “Room of Errors,” which is an interactive exercise to recognize potential safety issues. To increase awareness about patient safety, NHP participated in the National Patient Safety Foundation’s Patient Safety Awareness Week March 12 – 18.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:04
|Photo ID:
|3234285
|VIRIN:
|170314-N-KA456-007
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 James Stenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
