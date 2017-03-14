(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us [Image 1 of 3]

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Stenberg 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    Hospital Corpsman 1ST Class Aurelio Lares, Cmdr. Zhengshi Song and Hospitalman Pocholo Todor from Naval Hospital Pensacola try to identify safety concerns in the “Room of Errors,” which is an interactive exercise to recognize potential safety issues. To increase awareness about patient safety, NHP participated in the National Patient Safety Foundation’s Patient Safety Awareness Week March 12 – 18.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 James Stenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

