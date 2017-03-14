Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

Hospital Corpsman 1ST Class Aurelio Lares and Hospitalman Pocholo Todor from Naval Hospital Pensacola try to identify safety concerns in the “Room of Errors” March 14. The room was an interactive exercise to recognize potential safety issues and was one of several activities conducted at NHP to promote Patient Safety Awareness Week.
