Hospital Corpsman 1ST Class Aurelio Lares and Hospitalman Pocholo Todor from Naval Hospital Pensacola try to identify safety concerns in the “Room of Errors” March 14. The room was an interactive exercise to recognize potential safety issues and was one of several activities conducted at NHP to promote Patient Safety Awareness Week.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:05 Photo ID: 3234283 VIRIN: 170314-N-KA456-005 Resolution: 1906x2668 Size: 655.02 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 James Stenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.