(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us [Image 2 of 3]

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Stenberg 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    Hospital Corpsman 1ST Class Aurelio Lares and Hospitalman Pocholo Todor from Naval Hospital Pensacola try to identify safety concerns in the “Room of Errors” March 14. The room was an interactive exercise to recognize potential safety issues and was one of several activities conducted at NHP to promote Patient Safety Awareness Week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:05
    Photo ID: 3234283
    VIRIN: 170314-N-KA456-005
    Resolution: 1906x2668
    Size: 655.02 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 James Stenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us
    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us
    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

    TAGS

    Patient Safety
    Naval Hospital Pensacola
    NHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT