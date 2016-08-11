(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Stenberg 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christopher Jose, a radiology technician at Naval Hospital Pensacola, prepares a patient for an x-ray by ensuring he is in the proper position. NHP participated in the National Patient Safety Foundation’s Patient Safety Awareness Week March 12 – 18. Patient safety requires a partnership between the health care professionals and patients; patients are encouraged to take an active part in patient safety by speaking up if they see a situation that they feel is unsafe or asking questions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2016
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:05
    Photo ID: 3234282
    VIRIN: 170228-N-KA456-008
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 James Stenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us
    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us
    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

    Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us

    TAGS

    Patient Safety
    Naval Hospital Pensacola
    NHP

