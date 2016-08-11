Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christopher Jose, a radiology technician at Naval Hospital Pensacola, prepares a patient for an x-ray by ensuring he is in the proper position. NHP participated in the National Patient Safety Foundation’s Patient Safety Awareness Week March 12 – 18. Patient safety requires a partnership between the health care professionals and patients; patients are encouraged to take an active part in patient safety by speaking up if they see a situation that they feel is unsafe or asking questions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2016 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 13:05 Photo ID: 3234282 VIRIN: 170228-N-KA456-008 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patient Safety Begins and Ends with Each of Us [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 James Stenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.