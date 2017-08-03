(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mass Container Delivery System Drop [Image 3 of 5]

    Mass Container Delivery System Drop

    MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Dennis Henry 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J, from the 9th Special Operation Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., conducts a mass container delivery system airdrop during a training mission over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., March 8, 2017. The CDS is the most commonly used method for the aerial insertion of supplies quickly for military and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Dennis J. Henry Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 11:33
    Photo ID: 3233361
    VIRIN: 170308-F-PM120-055
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Container Delivery System Drop [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Dennis Henry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Mass Container Delivery System Drop
    Mass Container Delivery System Drop
    Mass Container Delivery System Drop
    Mass Container Delivery System Drop
    Mass Container Delivery System Drop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    NM
    130
    Cannon AFB
    aircraft
    military
    Air Force
    exercise
    USAF
    training
    Melrose
    CAFB
    MC-130J
    9 SOS
    9th Special Operations Squadron
    Dennis J. Henry Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT