Mass Container Delivery System Drop

An mass container delivery system airdrop was conducted by the 9th Special Operations Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., during a training mission over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., March 8, 2017. The CDS is the most commonly used method for the aerial insertion of supplies quickly for military and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Dennis J. Henry Jr.)

