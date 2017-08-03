Mass Container Delivery System Drop

An MC-130J, from the 9th Special Operation Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., conducts a mass container delivery system airdrop during a training mission over Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., March 8, 2017. The CDS is the most commonly used method for the aerial insertion of supplies quickly for military and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Dennis J. Henry Jr.)

