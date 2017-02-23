NMCB 1 in Micronesia

WALUNG, Federated States of Micronesia (March 2, 2017) Builder 2nd Class Desirae Cleary, from Modesto, California, and local construction apprentice Mack George place concrete masonry unit during the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 construction project of the Walung Health Clinic on the island of Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, March 2, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Matthew Konopka)

