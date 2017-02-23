NMCB 1 in Micronesia

MALEM, Federated States of Micronesia (March 1, 2017) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Eduardo Blanco, from Atlanta, Georgia, removes drywall during the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 construction project of a school in Malem, on the island of Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, March 2, 2017. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 is renovating a 210 student elementary school in the remote village of Malem. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Matthew Konopka)

