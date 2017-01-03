NMCB 1 Building in Micronesia

WALANG, Federated States of Micronesia (March 1, 2017) Steelworker 3rd Class Austin Cox, from New Lenox, Illinois, places a concrete masonry unit during the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 construction project of Walung Health Clinic on the island of Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, March 1, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Matthew Konopka)

