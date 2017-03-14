(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    170314-N-TR165-022 SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2017) Staff members from Naval Medical Center San Diego play the board game 'Friday Night At The ER' as part of a team building and communication exercise. After the game participants discussed the experience and lessons learned in communication and collaboration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Cousins/Released)

