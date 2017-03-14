170314-N-TR165-022 SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2017) Staff members from Naval Medical Center San Diego play the board game 'Friday Night At The ER' as part of a team building and communication exercise. After the game participants discussed the experience and lessons learned in communication and collaboration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Cousins/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 18:07
|Photo ID:
|3230319
|VIRIN:
|170314-N-TR165-022
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170314-N-TR165-022 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
