    170314-N-TR165-028 [Image 4 of 4]

    170314-N-TR165-028

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    170314-N-TR165-028 SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2017) Darryl Miller (left) and Lt. j.g. Alyssa Ortiz play the board game 'Friday Night At The ER' as part of a team building exercise at Naval Medical Center San Diego. After the game participants discussed the experience and lessons learned in communication and collaboration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Cousins/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170314-N-TR165-028 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

