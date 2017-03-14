170314-N-TR165-042 SAN DIEGO (March 14, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jeffrey Surowiec plays the board game 'Friday Night At The ER' alongside Cmdr. Wilma Roberts as part of a team building exercise at Naval Medical Center San Diego. After the game participants discussed the experience and lessons learned in communication and collaboration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Cousins/Released)

