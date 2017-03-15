Air Force Staff Sgt. David Moreno, a heating, vacuum and air-conditioning craftsman from the 601st Air and Space Operations Center, braved the 40-degree weather to participate in the obstacle course portion of the Best Warrior Competition. The grueling and demanding nine-stage event was held on day two of a week-long contest.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 13:07
|Photo ID:
|3229614
|VIRIN:
|170315-A-UC781-059
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT