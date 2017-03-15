(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Winfield Techeira, a drill sergeant from the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, braved the 40-degree weather to participate in the obstacle course portion of the Best Warrior Competition. The grueling and demanding nine-stage event was held on day two of a week-long contest.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017, by SGT Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Florida National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLNG
    Camp Blanding Joint Training Center
    BWC
    FLANG
    CBJTC

