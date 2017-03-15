Sgt. 1st Class Winfield Techeira, a drill sergeant from the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, braved the 40-degree weather to participate in the obstacle course portion of the Best Warrior Competition. The grueling and demanding nine-stage event was held on day two of a week-long contest.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 13:07
|Photo ID:
|3229612
|VIRIN:
|170315-A-UC781-053
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PEMBROKE PINES, FL, US
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
