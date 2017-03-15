Army Private 1st Class Janella Sanders, a dental assistant with the 779th Engineer Battalion, braved the 40-degree weather to participate in the obstacle course portion of the Best Warrior Competition. The grueling and demanding nine-stage event was held on day two of the week-long contest.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 13:07 Photo ID: 3229610 VIRIN: 170315-A-UC781-048 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.96 MB Location: STARKE, FL, US Hometown: PANAMA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.