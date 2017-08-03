(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day [Image 1 of 5]

    Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devin Rumbaugh 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kelly Padden (left), 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, and Maj. Yalunda Akinloba, 39th Contracting Squadron commander, speak at Incirlik’s International Women’s Day lunch and learn event March 8, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Padden and Akinloba answered questions about how they overcame adversity in their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:52
    Photo ID: 3229005
    VIRIN: 170308-F-FM551-0199
    Resolution: 5730x3824
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik celebrates International Women's Day
    Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day
    Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day
    Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day
    Incirlik celebrates International Women’s Day

    TAGS

    #InternationalWomen'sDay

